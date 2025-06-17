Ssunita admits to dropping Govinda's surname for 'fame', reacts to divorce rumors yet again

Ssunita recently cleared the air on rumors of trouble in her marriage with Bollywood superstar Govinda. However, this isn't the first time she has addressed the divorce speculations. The latest rumors of a possible split between the couple created much buzz as eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ssunita dropped Govinda's surname, Ahuja, from her social media handle. Not only this but the internet users also noticed that Ssunita made a change in her first name.

Talking about the same, she told Bombay Times that the purpose of dropping Ahuja from her name and adding an extra 's' to her first name is solely because of numerology. "I want name and fame—who doesn’t, right?" quipped the 57-year-old. When asked if the change brought her the recognition and fame she wished for, the star wife light-heartedly agreed to it. She emphasized going viral on social platforms in the last few months.

Ssunita opens up about her relationship dynamics with Govinda

Further, Ssunita told the portal that although she changed her name purely for numerology purposes, she would never drop the 'Ahuja' surname in real life. Shutting down the divorce rumors, Ssunita expressed, "We are a happy family. Until something comes directly from both of us, don't assume anything."

For the unversed, earlier this year, reports were suggesting that Govinda and Ssunita had filed for divorce. Later, the actor’s lawyer stated that the couple has resolved their differences and decided to withdraw the divorce petition.

Ssunita blames Govinda's inner circle for no comeback

In a recent interview, Ssunita spoke about how the Hero No. 1 actor is reluctant to adapt to the latest cinema trends. She pointed out that he has been wasting his time because of the people he often spends time with. Highlighting that Govinda often gets angry at her for criticizing him, she remarked, "You are not giving me money to flatter you."

Govinda and Ssunita got married on 11 March 1987. The couple has two children- Tina Ahuja (daughter) and Yashvardhan Ahuja (son).

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani breaks silence on his long hiatus, blames 'expensive divorce' from Karuna