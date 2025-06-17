BLACKPINK's Rosé’s APT beats BTS' Jimin’s Who to be longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100, know top 5

BLACKPINK member Rosé once again solidified her global standing with a new achievement courtesy of her smash hit APT. She made history by spending 34 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The K-pop idol initially took the internet by storm with the release of her smash hit, which features Oscar-winning artist Bruno Mars. Even eight months after its release, APT. continues to break records, further cementing Rosé's impact.

APT. surpassed Jimin's Who on Billboard Hot 100 list

APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars, which was released on October 18, 2024, continues to chart on the global music popularity list, Billboard Hot 100. The track logged 34 weeks in the chart, making Rosé the only K-pop act to have attained that feat. It made her the artist with the longest-charting K-pop song on the list.

What makes the achievement even more impressive is that the BLACKPINK member did it with a song from her debut solo album, rosie.

The record was previously held by BTS member Jimin with Who, the lead single of his second solo album, Muse. The track is about the intense search for true love, with lyrics expressing a yearning for a person one has not yet met.

The romantic track spent 33 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the first to do so before being overtaken by Rosé. Notably, the positions of the other artists are stagnant while Rosé is still charting.

Check out the top 5 list of longest-charting K-pop songs on Billboard Hot 100

APT. — 34 weeks Who — 33 weeks Dynamite — 32 weeks Gangnam Style — 31 weeks Cupid — 25 weeks

Rosé was also the first female artist to hold strong in the list for 26 weeks. The previous record was held by Fifty Fifty at 25 weeks.

Rosé's other impressive records with APT.

APT. brought the artist never-seen-before popularity. Its broad reach and appreciation led to Rosé becoming the first K-pop idol to reach No. 1 on the Apple Music Top 100 Global Chart, earning a Guinness World Record for the same achievement. She also set a new record as the highest-charting K-pop act on Billboard's Pop Airplay Chart, tracking song popularity on US radio.

