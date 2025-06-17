BTS’ J-Hope to take Killin’ It Girl to M Countdown, Inkigayo and more music shows: Know full schedule

BTS’ J-Hope is officially back on the Korean music show circuit, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The multitalented idol is set to perform his latest track, Killin’ It Girl (feat GloRilla), on a series of major music shows this week. It marks one of his most anticipated solo promotions since his digital single dropped.

Advertisement

Performance schedule locked in

J-Hope’s packed schedule kicks off on June 19, 2025, with a performance on Mnet’s M Countdown. This will be followed by KBS Music Bank on June 20, MBC show Music Core on June 21, and SBS Inkigayo on June 22.

Fans, also known as ARMYs, are thrilled to see the rapper and dancer return to the stage, especially since his newest track has been dominating conversations online. His return to music shows is seen as a gift to domestic fans. Many note how J-Hope seems eager to reconnect with ARMYs across South Korea through live performances.

A star-studded comeback track

Killin’ It Girl, released on June 13, 2025, is the third installment of J-Hope’s solo digital single project titled Charm of HOPE. The vibrant hip-hop track features American rapper GloRilla. The concept centers around the exhilarating rush of falling in love at first sight.

With its addictive chorus, rhythmic beats, and confident verses, the song adds a bold and flirtatious energy to J-Hope’s discography. The performance is going to be bold. It’s expected to fuse J-Hope’s signature stage charisma with a choreography style that complements the track’s edgy energy.

Advertisement

About the Charm of HOPE project

J-Hope’s Charm of HOPE project began earlier this year and showcases a range of sounds and artistic moods. The first single, Sweet Dreams (feat Miguel), dropped in March, surprising fans with its dreamy, R&B-heavy sound. He followed it up with the smooth and cinematic Mona Lisa, and finally, the bold and high-energy Killin’ It Girl.

Each track reflects a unique side of J-Hope, both musically and thematically. Rather than compiling the singles into a full album, J-Hope has opted for a digital-only rollout so far. It allows each release to stand on its own while connecting through a shared theme of emotion, charm, and evolution.

Fans can’t wait

The announcement of J-Hope’s music show schedule sent fans into a frenzy across social platforms. Many are especially excited to see how the live performances will bring Killin’ It Girl to life, considering the music video’s edgy visuals and confident vibe.

Advertisement

Some are even speculating about a surprise appearance by GloRilla, though no confirmation has been made. For now, one thing is clear: J-Hope is back in full swing, and he’s ready to own the stage.