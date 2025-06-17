Inside Mahesh Babu's luxurious vanity van worth Rs 8 crores and it is more expensive than SRK's Volvo 9BR

Mahesh Babu continues to charm his way through a sea of fans with his looks, performances, and charisma. Besides being one of the top stars in the league among his contemporaries, the SSMB29 star seems to be quite the connoisseur of luxury possessions.

Besides his Hyderabad residence and a number of swanky cars in his garage, the actor also owns a luxurious vanity van, which is deemed to be one of the most expensive ones owned by any other actor.

Mahesh Babu’s super expensive caravan vanity worth crores

The first news of the actor’s vanity van came aboard when he tagged it along on the sets of one of his ad shoots. Its gigantic appeal and unique features made it an attraction in no time.

According to a Gulte report, Mahesh owns a Caravan that is fitted with high-end amenities and has been totally customized by the automobile brand DC, tailored to the actor's taste and requirements.

Speaking of its cost, the van, without any customizations, came with a price tag of Rs. 6 crores. However, the actor had undertaken several customizations inside it, which added up to another Rs. 2 crore, making the total rounded off to a whopping Rs. 8 crore.

Mahesh Babu’s caravan becomes one of the costliest among all Indian film stars

Well, with the price range of his caravan turned vanity van, Mahesh Babu’s home on wheels surely surpasses all such vehicles owned by nearly all Indian stars.

He is followed by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose modified Volvo 9BR vanity van is priced between Rs. 4-5 crores.

What is inside Mahesh Babu’s ultra luxurious vanity van?

Mahesh Babu’s vanity van has some of the most premium arrangements, including a personal bedroom. Other amenities incorporated include a satellite television, a mini kitchen, and a washroom with both hot and cold water supply.

Interestingly, the actor can convert his bedroom space inside the vanity into a full-fledged meeting room with the click of a button.

Recliner seats, imported lights, and an entertainment system complete with speakers are a part of the additional amenities inside his vanity van.

