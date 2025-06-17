Alappuzha Gymkhana Telugu OTT: Where to watch Naslen starrer sports comedy film online

Alappuzha Gymkhana starring Naslen in the lead role hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Following the theatrical release, the movie’s Telugu-dubbed version will be arriving on OTT soon.

Where to watch Alappuzha Gymkhana in Telugu

Alappuzha Gymkhana’s Telugu-dubbed version will be available to stream on the OTT platform Aha Video. The official release date has not yet been announced.

The movie’s original Malayalam version is currently available for streaming on the SonyLIV OTT platform.

Official trailer and plot of Alappuzha Gymkhana

Alappuzha Gymkhana features the story of five friends from Alappuzha who have completed their 12th-grade exams. However, when the results arrive, 4 of them fail, which leads them to be uncertain about their college admissions.

As the protagonist, Jojo (Naslen), searches for alternatives to gain admission, he figures out that the best way is through a sports quota. Further down the line, boxing seems like the best option for them, and altogether, they engage in it.

What follows is how they manage to overcome the struggles in this coming-of-age sports comedy drama, figuring out a newfound passion.

Cast and crew of Alappuzha Gymkhana

Alappuzha Gymkhana features Naslen in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, Habish Rahman (Baby Jean), Shiva Hariharan, Anagha Maya Ravi, and many more.

The sports comedy directed by Khalid Rahman is co-penned by him with Sreeni Saseendran, and the dialogues were written by Ratheesh Ravi.

The film’s musical tracks and background scores were crafted by Vishnu Vijay, with Jimshi Khalid and the late Nishadh Yusuf handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Coming to Naslen’s work front, the Premalu fame actor is next set to appear in the film Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra. The Dominic Arun directorial features Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films bankrolling it.

The much-awaited film is expected to be the first installment of a cinematic universe, with DQ and Tovino Thomas expected to play cameo roles.

Moreover, Naslen would soon be joining hands with the Mukundan Unni Associates director Abhinav Sunder Nayak for a film titled Mollywood Times.

