Genelia D'Souza's statement amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift controversy: 'I do work for 10 hours and there are days when...'

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's cold war has been the talk of the town. The fallout happened after the actress stepped away from Vanga's Spirit. The reason for this was her demand for an 8-hour shift, which didn't fit well with the director, and as a result, she left the movie. Her demand sparked debate among the filmmakers and actors in the film fraternity. Now, Genelia D'Souza has shared her thoughts on balancing personal and professional life while being a mother to two children.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Genelia D'Souza shared how she manages her personal life and mentioned that she makes adjustments when the directors extend working hours. The actress said, "It is tough, but it is not impossible. I do work for 10 hours a day, and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think it's fair, but we just need time to make those adjustments. When you have a day or two where you have to overdo, it's also an understanding and a process that needs to be done."

Genelia D'Souza's comment about making adjustments to long working hours has been in headlines amid the fallout between Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The reason for their feud is that the Piku actress demanded an 8-hour shooting schedule for Spirit and a fee of Rs 40 crore.

Deepika was also asked to learn the Telugu language. This demand sparked a debate about work-life balance in the entertainment industry. After Deepika stepped away, Triptii Dimri was roped in to play Deepika's role in Spirit.

Speaking about Genelia's upcoming projects, the actress is set to appear in Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit's upcoming sports comedy-drama, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will introduce 10 new actors to the industry, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is set to release exclusively in theatres on June 20.

