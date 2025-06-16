Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise May NEVER Work Together Again, Here's WHY We Say So

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise have been two of the biggest stars of the industry, who have shared the screen space only once in their careers. The actors starred together in the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire. Now, Pitt has voiced his interest in working with the Mission Impossible star, but on one condition.

The actor, who is set to star in the upcoming racing movie, F1, revealed to E! News that he would only work with Cruise when he is doing the stunts on the ground.

Tom Cruise is known to pull off some of the death-defying stunts in his movies, especially in the Mission Impossible franchise and the Top Gun films. The 63-year-old was also honored with the Guinness World Record title for carrying out 16 burning parachute jumps in M:I 8.

Brad Pitt would not want to hang from airplanes with Tom Cruise

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Wolfs star hilariously claimed that he would not want to hang out of an airplane mid-air. The actor stated, “Well, I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that,” when asked about his future collaboration with Cruise.

Pitt went on to add, “So when he does something again that’s on the ground, [then yes].”

As for the father of six’s upcoming film, F1 is hailed by director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who have also worked with Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick.

Joseph Kosinski’s thoughts on reuniting Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise

According to the reports, F1 was being developed when Top Gun: Maverick was in post-production. The director of the films also revealed at the time that he wished to reunite Pitt and Cruise in Ford vs. Ferrari. However, the studios never approved of the budget, and the roles went to Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Previously, in an interview with GQ Magazine, Kosinski opened up about the scenario had he cast Cruise instead of Pitt in F1. The filmmaker said, “Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled.”

He added, “They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more.”

While Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is successfully running in theaters, F1 will release on June 27.

