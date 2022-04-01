EXCLUSIVE: RAVI talks LOVE&FIGHT, Whee In, 2 Days & 1 Night, his labels & love for Palak Paneer

A rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, composer, variety show star and the CEO of 2 amazing record labels- very visibly a man of many talents. On a particularly scorching day, RAVI sits with his usual cool on a ZOOM call, energetic with a glass of coffee keeping him company.

K-pop enthusiasts would know him from the legacy he has created so far and the myriad of artists he has worked with, carrying the same all-present sense during the course of recent album ‘LOVE&FIGHT’ where notable names of ASH ISLAND, JUSTHIS, nafla, Cold Bay, Xydo, Paul Blanco and SOYEON of girl group (G)I-DLE, can be spotted. On being asked about his heavily star-studded production, RAVI expresses his pride about finally putting out a record that expresses his musical colours really well. As for the many artists that worked with him, he mentions how he very naturally landed on suitable names with all tracks through easy conversation.

RAVI’s songwriting process seems to have been one filled with revisions that pertain to his wide knowledge of music and a fixed sound that he wishes to portray through his music leaving no room for regrets as he confidently communicates to us. An upcoming concert, ‘Revoir’, now delayed because of the pandemic, RAVI has his plans set on remodeling it to present more performances that suit his and the fans’ liking.

Leading a handful of his own army of talent under labels GROOVL1N and THE L1VE that the star has established, his journey of signing one is just as astonishing nonetheless. While his priority lies on aligning his vision with the artists, he considers active communication to be a key factor.

During Pinkvilla’s talk last month with MAMAMOO member Whee In, who has joined RAVI’s THE L1VE, lavished praise on his larger-than-life aura and the undeniable help her new CEO’s presence was. The CEO in question was not too far with his own admiration as he complimented her personality of being detailed and cited her success to her passion for music. “To be honest, as an artist Whee In is very passionate about her music or discussing her album. She’s very detailed about her work. Myself and the staff members really enjoyed working with her. She’s very good at her job. I have to say one of her biggest attributes is that she makes the people around her very happy and makes working together very enjoyable.”

RAVI is not only faring exceptionally well with his musical endeavors, but has also ventured successfully in the world of variety shows where his participation in KBS show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ has been fairly impressive. Talking about how the show changed his life by bringing forth a distinctive side of his personality and allowing for growth, RAVI abashedly sends out a video message to the team of the program, “Hyungs as well as our newest family member In Woo (actor Na In Woo), I’m always grateful for you. Even though the filming might take a toll on us physically, I and the crew members are able to carry on because of you and are able to create such a fun program. You are all very precious to me. I hope we can continue to stay together and create good memories for a long time.”

His awkwardness at addressing the people he has spent days with for countless shootings comes with due adoration and the show’s fanatics would know exactly why.

Hopping onto one of his other projects, we briefly speak about his YouTube channel ‘라비 RAVI’ that has seen features from the artist’s close friends including Whee In, Jamie and EXO’s Kai. Without delving much information about the upcoming content, RAVI only reveals how he’s likely to follow the Vlog format for some time and remains tight-lipped about his next guest as well as the 100K subscribers celebration he might have soon.



A rapid rounds of questions reveals his liking towards a ring gifted by his mother and his favourite rap verse to be in ‘CANNONBALL’, while his words to his younger self during ‘MyDOL’ to be “You’re going to makeit”, and he did so, establishing 2 well flourishing labels with the aim to soar on top, adding a ‘1’ to each’s name.

RAVI, a name that struck us as Indian with the first look, made us particularly curious about his choice. Digging a little deeper, RAVI seems to have taken its French meaning of ‘delight’. On our query about the same, he reveals his knowledge of it being synonymous with ‘sun’ in Hindi and how he considers it to be one of his reasons behind deciding on it. RAVI’s Indian fans (including us) can surely be happy about it. His affection for the country however continues with his liking of curries, especially Palak Paneer which seems to have caught his attention to an extent making him go hunting for Indian restaurants in South Korea.

We part ways with promises to chat over Palak Paneer the next time as he hopes to visit India soon!

