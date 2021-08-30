EXCLUSIVE: Shlokka Pandit spills beans about her perfect fashion statements: I follow my mood & comfort

Shlokka Pandit has managed to make the headlines ever since she made her big Bollywood debut with Hello Charlie opposite Aadar Jain early this year. The actress had not just won hearts with her bubbly avatar and good looks, but her acting prowess also garnered a lot of appreciation. Apart from this, Shlokka’s fashion statement has also been a thing among her fans. The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, often sets social media on fire with her stunning pics and panache.

And while Shlokka has emerged as a fashion icon and a true blue diva, she has also been inspiring several young fashionistas. Recently, the actress opened up on her idea of fashion and stated that it is more about her comfort and mood and urged the youngsters to follow the same. Shlokka said, “I love trying different outfits. I try and look for comfort first and wear things that compliment my body type and my confidence. Youngsters make this cardinal mistake of not being comfortable while looking fashionable and that doesn't go well with the confidence factor. That’s a no no”.

Furthermore, the Hello Charlie actress also mentioned that she isn’t a brand conscious person and picks stuff that suits her the best. “I follow my mood and the comfort. That really helps me to select the right outfit and I am not huge on brands. I wear whatever suits me best. Thanks to everyone for the love and take care of yourselves,” Shlokka was quoted saying.

