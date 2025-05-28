EXCLUSIVE - X:IN reveals what they want from Defend Myself album release, their fantasy picks, and more

Among the many releases in May, we’re here to introduce you to an underrated piece. Girl group X:IN has dropped new music! Just over 2 years from its debut, the group has had a steep climb, with previous release, KEEPING THE FIRE, making waves in India for their youngest, hailing from the country. This time, the group returns with Defend Myself, a four-track record running over diverse music in which the teammates have participated in writing. An amalgam of their thoughts and wishes, the songs allow the singers to express their own colors directly.

Advertisement

Member Aria tells us how she wants everyone to be unapologetically themselves. Why? The 22-year-old thinks that despite what goes on in the world, she wants everyone to express themselves freely and also protect their peace.

Speaking with X:IN, the girls are now back with a change in lineup and much more centered with their thoughts and concepts. As soon as we begin talking, the members speak about their newly released music and how they would describe it. “Conceptual. Cinematic. Powerful. Emotional." The praise just rolls off their tongues, and the song release proved why.

Attention Seeker is much different from their previous releases, and the group hopes it makes the jump to fame!

Defend Myself marks a significant shift in how X:IN pursues their music. What inspired you to take on this more introspective and more emotionally raw approach?

Nizz: I think it's because it's an album that expresses our emotions, our feelings, and our experiences through songs, so our real feelings were the biggest inspiration for this change.

Advertisement

In Attention Seeker, there's talk about the push and pull of fame. Who among the members has a knack for seeking attention, whether it's intentionally or not?



Aria: So I would say that Hannah is a walking meme. She could just be sitting still and demand attention because every time she moves or she says, like, mutters out a word, it's very funny. It's hilarious. She's unintentionally funny. I think that’s a talent she has.

Nova: For me, it's Nizz. There is such a thing in South Korea as aegyo. It's like acting cute and like being very childlike, but in a good way. I'm a person who doesn't have aegyo at all. So for me, it's very interesting to see how she's so adorable.

So everybody who sees her doing aegyo, finds her so adorable and is very impressed by her. She's very naturally drawing attention to herself.

Advertisement

Fame is the center of today's world. Everybody is trying hard to become famous. How do you, as K-pop artists, tackle that?

Esha: In a way, our goal is to become famous as K-pop idols and to let more people know about us. But personally, I think there are a lot of things that we can miss if we just stick to our fame. So if we work hard and do our best, I think we'll be able to catch up someday.

So your song, SABAHA, explores mystical vibes, and there are fantasy elements to it. Are any of the members fans of the fantasy genre in itself? And if so, what are your go-to films in that genre that you'd check out?

Nova: I'm a huge fan of the Harry Potter series. I'm obsessed. I've watched it a lot of times and read all the books. And recently, I finished watching Game of Thrones. I really enjoy this kind of genre in general.

Advertisement

Aria: I really like fantasy, and I find myself always seeking out fantasy genre dramas or films. And through this album, I feel like I was able to live out my fantasy because of the concepts of each song.

Hannah: I like to watch the latest movies on Netflix. If there's a movie that looks scary or has a lot of action scenes, I watch it. My all-time favorite fantasy show is Stranger Things.

Bitter Love talks about a very sensitive topic. As people who are very young in this music industry, how do you undertake this concept? Do you have any past experiences, be it in whatever type of love, that inspired this for you?

Nizz: To be honest, I wrote the lyrics based on a topic that I've never experienced before.

So it's definitely not my experience. I don't want people to experience something like this, because it would be too sad. I wrote the lyrics while imagining what I would feel if I did this topic. It all came out of the imagination.

Like Esha has mentioned, what are your thoughts about growing up in this complex and competitive world as K-pop idols?

Nova: Even though we work, our job is being an idol, right? However, besides that, we also have our regular lives. We have our friends and our family with whom we communicate often. So we live our normal life like normal people.

Being on stage is a very big part of our lives as well. So I feel like actually all of us are very different on stage and behind the stage. But in a good way because we're very close all together.

It's not just a job for us. It's a big part of our lifestyle. But we try to balance both of these together.

Advertisement

You've been to India now, and obviously Aria is from India. What do the members think of the country now that they've visited and the next time you come here, what do you want to try travel-wise or food-wise?

Esha: I was going to ask, when we went to India last time, we ate at a hotel; it was like fried rice with chicken. (Aria: Biryani) It was a room service, so it felt like a preview, so I want to try a proper biryani because Aria boasted that it was good.



When are you coming to India to try it next?

Aria: I keep asking myself that, too. I don't think there are any plans as of now. Nothing that I know of, but hopefully soon I'll be able to visit all over the country with the girls and explore all those places that I haven't even been to yet.

Nova: I really want to visit Kerala because Aria has been talking about it a lot. They have houseboats and backwaters, and you can just enjoy all these beautiful views. I was born in Russia, so the nature there is very different. I've been dreaming about living in such a country with these crazy palm trees and water everywhere.

Advertisement

Nizz: India is very friendly, and I want to try authentic butter chicken.

What is your message for your fans, and what are your plans to meet them again this year?

Esha: We are making a comeback with our 3rd mini album, Defend Myself, and of course, we have a lot of activities in South Korea. We don't have a specific plan yet, but if possible, we want to go to India to perform again. Our fans have been waiting for us for a long time, so we are very thankful. I hope you like our comeback.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Super Junior shares BTS of Woke Up to SUPER TV, tricks to staying together after 20 years, and more