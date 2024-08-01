Final Advance Booking: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha sells 7000 tickets in top chains, Ulajh concludes at 3500 tickets

Ajay Devgn starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh are the two major releases this weekend. Set to see the light of release on August 2 at the box office, both the Hindi films recorded underwhelming advance booking sales.

While the Neeraj Pandey-directed mature romantic thriller ended its advance sales at 7,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—the Sudhanshu Saria-directed thriller drama could only sell 3,500 tickets.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha final Advance Booking set for a disappointing start

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead role, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha registered a lukewarm response as per advance sales. The makers had even announced incentives before its release, but it seems like the audience is waiting for the initial reviews. The movie closes its advance sale at 7000 tickets in the PIC, which is very disappointing for an Ajay Devgn movie. Reportedly, the intense love story is releasing on 2000 screens in India by Pen Marudhar.

Though the actor holds a strong fanbase on the single screens, if the initial public reception and walk-in audience help, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha shall flirt with the numbers of Runway 34 and Maidaan.

As for now, the romantic-thriller aims for an opening in the vicinity of Rs 2 to 3 crore. This will be among Ajay Devgn's lowest openings. His last release, Maidaan, also struggled to take a good opening and remained under Rs 5 crore.

Ulajh final Advance Booking sells 3500 tickets in the national chains

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh couldn't lure the audience with its promotional assets. Though the trailer of Ulajh had received a positive response, the songs and promos failed to make any noise. Co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyan Chang, Ulajh sold 3500 tickets in the National PIC till the day before its release. Pen Marudhar is releasing it, too, with an expected screen count of 750 in India.

As for now, Ulajh seems to be taking an opening in the vicinity of Rs 75 lakhs to Rs 1 crore. This is an underwhelming start for a Janhvi Kapoor starrer after giving an opening of Rs 6.75 crore with her last release, Mr and Mrs Mahi (benefitted by Cinema Lovers Day).

Watch the trailer of Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha here:

Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in theatres

Ulajh and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha are releasing in cinemas tomorrow, August 2, 2024. Tickets for both films can be booked from the ticket counters or from online ticketing applications.

