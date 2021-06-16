Akshay Kumar to the rescue of exhibitors with Bell Bottom: Trade analyses the pros and cons of this move

Over the last 6 months, films like Roohi and Mumbai Saga had released in the cinema halls, however, none of them featured an actor with a stardom like Akshay. Details

On Tuesday, announced that his upcoming espionage thriller, Bell Bottom, will release “In Cinemas” on July 27 across the world. The announcement has come after serious speculations around the release model of this Ranjit Tewari directorial, and with this, Akshay will become the first top bracket superstar to bring his film on the big screen in the midst of this pandemic. Over the last 6 months, films like Roohi and Mumbai Saga had released in the cinema halls, however, none of them featured an actor with a stardom like Akshay.

The Khiladi is among those superstars of Bollywood who has the ability to set the cycle of theatrical biz rolling again and the trade, as expected, welcomes this move. Raj Bansal, an exhibitor from Rajasthan, informs, “Akshay is among the top actors today and he will definitely bring in the audience on the opening day. Eventually, it all depends on the merit of the film. It’s a good welcome to cinema after the second wave and the 50 percent capacity won’t be a hindrance to the film,” he said. .

Akshay is among the top actors today and he will definitely bring in the audience on the opening day Raj Bansal

Trade analyst, Komal Nahta too sees this announcement as a step in the right direction. “It gives us the hope that things are returning to normalcy. A release like this being announced before the States have reopened suggests that good days are back. The biz will depend on how many circuits open up and right now, we are all in a state of limbo. But, this is a positive move,” Komal shared. Producer and Film Business Analyst agrees with Komal. “It’s a very bullish announcement but I will take it in a positive light. The future depends on the speed of vaccination. The film caters to the top cities of India and the speed of vaccination is very good there. By July, hopefully, the audience will feel more confident of visiting the cinema halls,” Girish added.

Raj Bansal hopes that the makers release the film exclusively in the cinema halls and don’t opt for the hybrid release model moving forward. “I am glad, it’s a theatrical release, but they shouldn’t go simultaneously on OTT. People won’t come to theatres if they get to watch the film for free at home,” he avers, adding further that he is optimistic on cinema halls opening up across the country by mid of July.

I am sure, Akshay sir fans will have a bonanza of releases going forward. The beauty of his line up is in the fact that all the films are different and none of them fall in the same category Girish Johar

“Rajasthan might open up from July 7 with 50 percent capacity. I feel that would be the case across India. 50 percent capacity cap isn’t an issue as there are enough screens and shows in India to accommodate a big film like Bell Bottom and get the cash registers ringing. I just hope it's an exclusive theatrical release,” Raj Bansal sighed. Girish Johar reinstates the age-old industry saying of Akshay being a one-man industry. “He prefers to do 3 to 5 films a year and with an 18-month gap, a lot of his releases are pending. I am sure, Akshay sir fans will have a bonanza of releases going forward. The beauty of his line up is in the fact that all the films are different and none of them fall in the same category. He definitely stands out,” he added.

Girsh hoped for a safe cinema watching environment and the return of the audience to the cinema halls with Bell Bottom. He insists that the audience of Bell Bottom is primarily in the top 10 to 15 cities whereas for Sooryavanshi, it’s all of India. “I am sure, Akshay is helming both the scenarios and going through the pros and cons. Bell Bottom will definitely get the city audience back in the cinema halls. As far as Sooryavanshi is concerned, it’s a film that needs all of India back in action and we can comment on it’s August 15 release only by mid of July,” Girish concluded. Interestingly, Bell Bottom was the first major Hindi film to go on the floors in August last year after the nationwide lockdown was eased by the Government.

Film Finance Consultant, Sanjay Bhandari sees the release of Bell Bottom as a case study. “This release will demonstrate the comfortableness of audience to watch the film in cinema hall. The outcome of Bell Bottom will also decide the fate of next movie to release in theatres. It’s a good news and will definitely help in rolling cinema wheel on the big screen again, which is non-operative from almost a year,” he said. The film is produced by the Bhagnani's under their banner, Pooja Entertainment with Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar CONFIRMS Bell Bottom's theatrical release on July 27, 2021

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×