Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee shares Welcome's iconic horse painting shown in Kartik Aaryan led horror-comedy trailer has MF Hussain connection

Remember when Majnu Bhai sold his iconic horse painting to Miss Ishika in the auction? We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Welcome. The painting has a cameo in Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Director Anees Bazmee shared that Welcome's iconic horse painting shown in Kartik Aaryan-led horror-comedy trailer has an MF Hussain connection.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anees Bazmee shared the story behind Majnu Bhai's painting and revealed the artwork that Anil Kapoor's character was given credit for was the director's creation.

Anees discussed the character of Majnu Bhai in detail, saying that he is portrayed as a "great painter" famous for his live paintings in Welcome.

"Ek scene mein ek painting ki zaroorat thi jo auction ho rahi hai toh paintings aayi thi. Production wale 8-10 paintings leke aaye the but wo paintings thodi mujhe achchi lag gayi thi. (We required a painting in an auction scene from Welcome. The production team had brought 8-10 paintings but I felt that they were quite good)," the filmmaker remembered.

"Maine bola Majnu Bhai itni achchi painting nahin bana sakte. Mere pas waqt tha toh maine socha chalo try karte hain (Majnu Bhai couldn't paint such great artworks. I had time so I decided to paint it myself)," the Welcome director added.

Advertisement

Anees Bazmee recalled that he had never tried painting in his school time. "First time maine ye ghoda banaya. Aur ye ghoda banane ke peeche raaz ye hai ki kuch waqt main raha hoon great hamare jo painter hain MF Hussain unke saath. Gaja Gamini mein thoda sa contribution tha saath mein main mahina bhar tha unke saath (I painted the horse for the first time. I worked with the late legendary painter MF Hussain for some time during the making of his 2000 film, Gaja Gamini. I spent time with him for over a month)," the Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 director continued.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Anees added that he witnessed Hussain working on his paintings and then tried his talent to paint. The Welcome helmer felt that the audience wouldn't laugh by looking at the horse so the filmmaker drew another horse on top of it. The director revealed that he messed up with the second horse, and the figure ended up looking like a donkey instead.

Advertisement

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. It is the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyya franchise.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 EXCLUSIVE: Will Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have a face-off in future sequels? Director Anees Bazmee REACTS