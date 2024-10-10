Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 EXCLUSIVE: Will Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have a face-off in future sequels? Director Anees Bazmee REACTS

Ever since the highly anticipated trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 dropped, fans have been buzzing with excitement! The sneak peek teases an electrifying clash between Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba and not one, but two Manjulikas—Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit—returning with a vengeance. However, many fans are eager to see Akshay Kumar, who played the lead role in the first installment, return for future sequels. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Anees Bazmee reacted at the possibility of Akshay's character facing off against Kartik's. We can't wait to see what’s there in the store!

In an interview with Pinkvilla, director Anees Bazmee discussed the possibility of Akshay Kumar making a comeback in a future sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan. He noted that it would be a fantastic opportunity, especially since Kartik is a big fan of Akshay. He said, “Isse achha kya ho paayega. Kartik is also a big fan of Akshay ji. He is a complete actor, whether it's comedy, emotion, action, or anything else. Humari dosti bhi bahut hai.” (What could be better than this? Kartik is also a big fan of Akshay. He is a complete actor, whether it's comedy, emotion, action, or anything else. We also have a great friendship).

Bazmee expressed his excitement about the prospect, mentioning that he would be thrilled if it happened. He said, “Toh agar aisa kuch hoga, toh I will be the first person who will be so happy. You never know, yaar, kya hota hai aage future mein. Yeh koshish toh zaroor rahegi ki aisa kuch kiya jaaye jis mein Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein wo bhi aa jaaye. Isko bahut achha likhna padega kyunki agar aap Akshay ji ko le rahe ho, toh unko yeh lage ki ‘haan yaar, ismein baat hai’.”

(So if something like this happens, I will be the first person who will be so happy. You never know what the future holds. This attempt will definitely be made to do something where he can also come back in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It will need to be written very well because if you are bringing Akshay, then he should feel that ‘yes, there is something in this’).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment in the popular franchise, features an impressive cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The film centers around a centuries-old spirit haunting the town of Raktaghat, with two Manjulikas vying for dominance.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, this highly anticipated release marks the thrilling return of Vidya Balan to her iconic role from the 2007 blockbuster, heightening the suspense and excitement. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on November 1, 2024, where it will face off against Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again.

