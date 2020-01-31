Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra's attempt to reach out for clothes goes unheard as GF Akanksha breaks up

Akanksha Puri stops sending help and clothes for Paras Chhabra inside the Bigg Boss 13 house leaving him in dilemma. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 is close to its finale! We cannot help but sigh in relief as the longest season for the reality show is nearing its finale. This is perhaps the most successful season for the show with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, being fans' favourite. Paras Chhabra has been another person to made the maximum news for his on and off break up with girlfriend Akanksha Puri, who was outside the house. However, with a recent confession by Paras of having developed a deep bond with Mahira Sharma inside, Akanksha has finally decided to break up with Paras.

Post this, we have learned exclusively that Paras has been desperately reaching out to the production team outside to get new sets of clothes for the remaining weeks. With Akanksha putting her foot down, the makers are finding it difficult to reach out to his family members. Well, we wonder how will things turn out between the two later on.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Akanksha had said that she was deeply hurt by whatever Paras was doing inside but she didn't want to make a decision before speaking to him once he comes out. "I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don't know what is he doing," said Akanksha. She also said that people don't talk about others who have shamed Paras for his patch but his words are highlighted. But she admitted that Paras was wrong in using such words though.

