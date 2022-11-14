EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan steps back from acting in Champions; Will now produce the film under his banner
Aamir Khan, RS Prasanna, and Sony had multiple meetings over the last few months and finally came to a common ground that they would team up on something bigger. Read detailed report
In February 2021, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan and RS Prasanna are collaborating on an inspirational slice-of-life sports film, which is the official adaptation of the Spanish film, Campeones (Champions). The film was to be produced by Aamir under his banner, Aamir Khan Production, with Sony Pictures India. A year later, In March 2022, Aamir confirmed the film and informed us that the talks are on. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir is no longer acting in the film.
“Aamir and Sony had multiple meetings over the last few months and finally came to a common ground that they would team up on something bigger. He met the Sony bosses even during his trip to the US. While he has stepped back from acting in Campeones in the capacity of an actor, he will continue to be associated with the film as a producer,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will kick off next year with a new actor.
“The script, and the screenplay is locked and the team will soon move onto the pre-production stage and location scout. They are all very keen to start the inspirational sports drama soon and an actor will be locked by end of this year,” added the source. The film will now be produced by Aamir Khan Productions with Sony Pictures International Productions and 200 Not Out Productions. “If everything goes as planned, it will hit the screens by end of 2023,” the source informed.
Talking of Aamir, the actor is presently taking a break and spending some time with family, especially his mom and the kids. The actor will is also hearing multiple subjects but is yet to find something that excites the actor in him. Aamir was last seen in the Advait Chandan-directed Laal Singh Chaddha, which didn’t shape up as well as expected, and ever since then, he has been on the hunt for the right script for the big screen. The actor too was recently seen having chatters with his friends about taking a backseat from the Champions remake. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
