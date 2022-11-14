EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan steps back from acting in Champions; Will now produce the film under his banner

In February 2021, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan and RS Prasanna are collaborating on an inspirational slice-of-life sports film, which is the official adaptation of the Spanish film, Campeones (Champions). The film was to be produced by Aamir under his banner, Aamir Khan Production, with Sony Pictures India. A year later, In March 2022, Aamir confirmed the film and informed us that the talks are on. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir is no longer acting in the film.

“Aamir and Sony had multiple meetings over the last few months and finally came to a common ground that they would team up on something bigger. He met the Sony bosses even during his trip to the US. While he has stepped back from acting in Campeones in the capacity of an actor, he will continue to be associated with the film as a producer,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will kick off next year with a new actor.