In 2018, the Adivi Sesh-led Goodachari became a sleeper hit and was appreciated for the edge-of-the-seat narrative. The film introduced the Telugu-speaking audience to a new format of story-telling in the world of espionage and gained popularity on Hindi too with dubbed version faring well on TV and digital world. And now, we have exclusively learnt that director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Adivi Sesh are planning to make a grand espionage thriller with G2.

According to sources close to the development, G2 is being mounted on a humongous budget of Rs 100 crore, which is a record of sorts for a new-age star. “The aim is to mount the film in the best possible way, and the scale is a derivative of the story. The makers have taken G2 to a global level as they are planning to shoot in France, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, and a couple of other European countries. Big action pieces will be canned internationally and it’s all work in progress at the moment,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film is presently on floors and the makers are aiming at a release in the second half of 2025. “It’s a step up from the first part in all ways. The casting too has gone national in G2 with the addition for Emraan Hashmi for a key role. Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi will share a very exciting dynamic in the film,” the source added.

Advertisement

The source signs off sharing details about a massive four floor set constructed for a key schedule of G2. “It’s a four floors massive glass building, serving as the facility of the secret spy agency in the film called Trinetra,” the source concluded. Talking of Adivi Sesh, the actor was last seen in Major, which proved to be a successful venture at the box office. G2 will see a release in Telugu, and Hindi among other languages in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma returns to big screen with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2; Abbas Mustan to supervise