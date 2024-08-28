In 2015, Kapil Sharma made his acting debut on the big screen with the Abbas Mustan-directed Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film went on to become a sleeper hit with lifetime collections of Rs 43 crore in India. The comic caper was a homage to David Dhawan films, as it chronicles the trajectory of the protagonist and his romantic journey with four female leads. And now, 9 years later, we hear that producer Ratan Jain, along with Abbas Mustan and Kapil Sharma, are all set to reunite on the sequel titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

According to sources close to the development, Kapil Sharma has signed the dotted lines for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and is excited to mark his return to the comic space. “After Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil experimented with various genres, and is now looking forward to come back with a pure comic entertainer. He has liked the script and is expected to start shooting from the end of this year,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will be directed by Anukalp Goswami, who was one of the key writers of the first part. “Anukalp has written the script and will also be directing it for the big screen. Abbas Mustan on the other hand will creatively supervise the project, bringing their expertise to the narrative. The film is being produced by Ratan Jain,” the source added.

The casting of female protagonist is underway and much like the first part, this one too will have multiple actresses. “The makers are looking to cast multiple actresses to lead the film along with Kapil Sharma. The film will a caper, with the guy at the centre of the conflict,” the source concluded.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma made a mark in the world of entertainment with his stint on TV and is now looking to rekindle the excitement on the big screen. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to start Love And War from October; Alia Bhatt to join in December