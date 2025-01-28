After directing 3 back-to-back successful films in the Tamil Film Industry in the form of Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller, director Arun Matheswaran is all set to make his debut in the Hindi Film Industry. According to sources close to the development, Sarita Ashwin Varde (Roaring River Production) and Nazeer Ahmed have signed Arun Matheswaran for his first feature film in Hindi. “The paperwork is currently underway and an official announcement of this collaboration is underway,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the makers have zeroed in on an idea and the script development is presently underway. “Arun is very particular about the subjects he picks up for direction, and this one is something that warrants the making in Hindi language. The team will proceed into casting stage once the script is locked. The idea is to make a heavy-on-content commercial film with a top actor from the Hindi film industry,” the source added.

We hear that there is also a scope for a crossover in casting with actors from across industries coming on board the project, but the things at the moment are in a very nascent stage. Apart from Arun Matheswaran, Amaran director, Rajkumar Periasamy is also gearing up to make his debut in Hindi with producer Bhushan Kumar.

Multiple directors from Tamil Film Industry are set for their debut in Hindi, and in demand from offices in Mumbai. Earlier in 2023, Atlee made his debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, and the rest is history for everyone to see. There are also talks of Lokesh Kanagaraj stepping into the world of HiFi, as he plans to direct a superhero film with Aamir Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the casting of this yet untitled film helmed by Arun Matheswaran.

