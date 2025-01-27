Earlier in 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ajay Devgn is teaming up with Jagan Shakti for the first time on a jungle adventure. Soon after, it was reported that the film will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and is titled Ranger. As Ajay is on the verge of completing De De Pyaar De 2, we hear that Luv Ranjan, Jagan Shakti, and team are in the prep mode for Ranger. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that, Jagan Shakti has roped in Sanjay Dutt to play the negative turn in Ranger.

According to sources close to the development, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn will indulge in a never-seen-before larger-than-life faceoff in Ranger. “It’s a casting that has come out naturally from the script, as the villain of Ranger has an aura that Sanjay Dutt carries in real life. As the film is set against the backdrop of forests, the makers are designing special looks for both Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, wherein the former plays the part of a forest ranger,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film is scheduled to go on floors by Summer 2025. “The pre-production work is presently under way. After doing a series of films, which feature them either in a comic avatar or on the same side, Ranger finally pits Ajay against Sanju, and this could be a face-off to watch out for on the big screen. Luv Films is planning to mount Ranger on a humongous scale and Jagan Shakti is presently exploring the VFX work of recreating the jungles and animals with leading companies of world,” the source informed.

Before moving on to Ranger, Ajay Devgn will wrap up shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4 and also have a release in the form of Raid 2. The other casting for Ranger is also presently underway, and the makers are looking to cast a strong ensemble for the film.

