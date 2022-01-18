EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn launches 2022 calendar by cartoonist Manoj Sinha featuring his 12 screen characters

One of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in the industry last year. The Tanhaji actor received several tributes from his fans as he achieved this milestone and now, a special tribute has come from ace cartoonist Manoj Sinha. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Manoj Sinha, who has sketched cartoons of renowned personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, PM Narendra Modi, has now created a special 2022 calendar dedicated to Ajay featuring his 12 on screen characters.

On getting to know this, Ajay was over the moon. Pinkvilla exclusively has learnt that Ajay launched the calendar in Mumbai on Tuesday and expressed his admiration for it. Talking about turning muse for Manoj in a quirky way, Ajay told Pinkvilla, "I’m humbled and honoured that Manoj chose me as his calendar model. I had liked the calendars he made for Amitji, Aamir and Dhoni. I'm happy that I'm featured this year. It's a memento to commemorate my 30 years in Indian cinema. God and my fans have been kind. The journey has just begun." The calendar includes his character from his first film Phool Aur Kaante and his latest box office blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with other iconic characters.

Have a look:

Talking about Ajay and why he picked the two-times National Award winner actor as his muse for the 2022 calendar, Manoj told Pinkvilla, "I have followed Devgn's cinema work closely over the last three decades. In November 2021, he completed 30 years in cinema and that's when I thought of paying my tribute to him through my digital cartoons." Each page of the calendar also features dialogue from Ajay's films. The calendar has a special quality that makes it an absolute lifetime keepsake for Devgn fans.

Meanwhile, the superstar is on a roll in terms of his upcoming projects. He will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR. Ajay also has Runway 34, Maidaan and Thank God. The superstar is also all set to make his digital debut in Rudra.

