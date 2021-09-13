EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s mega dreams – planning a Rs 400 crore directorial in 2024

is currently busy with the post production of his ambitious edge of the seat drama, MayDay, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh in lead. And now we have heard from reliable sources that the actor is planning another directorial, which might well be his most ambitious till date. The source also informs that the estimated budget of this film will be upwards of Rs 400 crore.

“Ajay has this subject in his mind for a long time now and has finally taken the step to bring it to the spectacle. Devgn has shared his vision and basic plot with multiple sets of writers, who are currently working remotely to develop it into a full-fledged screenplay. It’s said to be a VFX driven premise with strong emotions and the actor is very excited to explore this world. It's not exactly a period film. However, the outcome of the said project depends on how the final output of script turns out to be,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that, this is said to be Devgn’s baby, and not just him, but also the team at NY VFXwala are very excited to transport the audience to an altogether different world.

The things are in a very nascent stage at the moment and the future of this project also depends on the Covid-19 scenario and the revival of theatrical biz in the years going ahead. “The estimated budget at the moment is upwards of Rs 400 crore, and it may even increase as the things start getting more concrete,” the source added. Other films in Ajay Devgn’s kitty include the Syed Abdul Rahim biopic, Maidaan, Thank God, the official remake of Kaithi, Chanakya, Rudra, Singham 3 and Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty.

Contrary to the speculations, Ajay’s film with YRF is very much on cards, however, there is delay in the shoot owing to his jam-packed shooting schedule. The Shiv Rawail directorial will take off sometime next year, as compared to the plans of kicking off by 2021 end. “The project warrants the presence of a superstar like Ajay and the film team is more than willing to wait. Aditya Chopra feels that Ajay is tailor made for the film and will do justice to the character,” the source signed off.

