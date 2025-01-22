EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar blames THIS for the dip in success ratio of Indian movies

Akshay Kumar collaborates with debutant Veer Pahariya for his forthcoming release, Sky Force. The movie, based on the Indo-Pak aerial war of 1965, is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The duo of Akshay and Veer, graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of theirs, ahead of the release of their much-awaited film. They spoke about their film, reacted to memes and interacted with fans.

In the interview, Akshay Kumar was asked to answer about why movies are not working as well as they used to, at the box office. The success ratio of Indian movies has gone down significantly. The celebrated actor answered, "I meet many who tell me that they will watch the movie when it comes on OTT (digital platforms). So that is the biggest reason. That is what the whole thing is. Let's not beat around the bush. It's a fact. Things have changed after Covid. After Covid, people got used to going into the OTT platforms and watching films. It is one of the habits that have been taken".

Akshay Kumar, through the interview, stressed a lot on the factor of luck in a person's life. He said that a person is successful, 30 percent because of his or her hardwork and 70 percent because of his or her luck. When asked about his upcoming 2025 movies, he said that he is excited about each one of them. He wished for his luck to shine upon him, this time around. For the unversed, the Khiladi of Bollywood is going through a low phase in his filmy career where theatrical success is hard to come by. The last movie of the actor (full-fledged role) that worked well in theatres is Sooryavanshi.

Do you agree with Akshay Kumar's views on OTT and luck? You can watch the full Pinkvilla interview featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel. How excited are you to see the duo in action in Sky Force? Do let us know. Their movie Sky Force, releases in theatres on the 24th of January, 2025.

