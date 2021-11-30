Decoding Sooryavanshi economics: Here’s why this Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty cop thriller is a SUPER HIT

The Rohit Shetty directed cop saga, Sooryavanshi, fronted by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has proved to be a smash hit at the box-office. The movie has already breached past the Rs 190 crore mark, and is continuing with a steady trend at the lower levels. While an entry in the Rs 200 crore club is difficult, it’s not completely out of question as a lot depends on the jump in biz on coming Saturday and Sunday.

The cop universe film revived the cinema halls of Hindi circuits in true sense, as in the times when films have not even touched the Rs 50 crore mark in the domestic belt, there’s Sooryavanshi running a one-horse race looking to come closer to the Rs 200 crore club. The film has fared the best in Maharashtra (50% occupancy cap) and Gujarat, challenging the top 10 grossers of all time, and if one looks at the run in these two states alone, it’s a blockbuster.

Sooryavanshi was the first event film of last 18 months and the fact that this biz has come in such a scenario makes the achievement even bigger as the real value in an ideal non covid world would have been much higher, emerging the biggest net grosser in India for both Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. The all-India distributor’s share of Sooryavanshi will finally fall in the vicinity of Rs 93 to 100 crore, which is a humongous figure in today’s time.

The movie will be in the race of being the highest grossing film of 2021 and the only competition on this front will be from the Ranveer Singh fronted 83, which hits the big screen during the Christmas weekend. In terms of overseas, the film has clocked the Rs 60 crore gross mark and is expected to end it’s run around Rs 62 crore. The overseas share of Sooryavanshi will be in the range of Rs 24 to 25 crore. Talking of digital rights, Netflix has acquired this film for a sum of Rs 99 crore (including taxes), which means take home total for the producers will be approximately Rs 82 crore. The satellite rights too have gone to Zee Network, and as per our sources, since both Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have a strong audience on the small screens, the film has fetched Rs 50 crore. The music rights were bagged by T-Series for a sum of Rs 20 crore.

The estimated budget of Sooryavanshi including the interest burden is Rs 160 crore, which doesn't include the upfront acting and direction fees of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Akshay had signed the film back in 2018, when his per film acting fees per film were much below the amount he charges at present. The profits over and above the investment will be shared by both the two key stakeholders as per the terms decided on paper. If one takes the real value of their requisite fees into account, the budget of Sooryavanshi will be Rs 250 crore and the final net profit for the producers will be Rs 30 crore plus. Even Karan Johar and Reliance Entertainment will get a small share from the aforementioned Rs 30 crore profit.

