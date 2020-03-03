EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey will now be a remake of Jigarthanda

While initially, Bachchan Pandey was planned to be a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram, we hear that the makers have decided to change the script and it will now be a remake of Jigarthanda.

and Kriti Sanon delivered a superhit last year with Housefull 4. The same team, including producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji, are coming together for yet another project Bachchan Pandey. The film was supposed to go on floors this February, but it got pushed by a few months, after Akshay's schedule for his other projects also got altered a bit.

When the film was announced, it was supposed to be the official Hindi remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. But Pinkvilla exclusively revealed a few weeks ago that the film's plotline has changed and that it's no more a remake of Veeram. Now, we can tell you that Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to make Bachchan Pandey as a remake of another South blockbuster.

Our source tells us, "Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad decided to change the script. Now, Bachchan Pandey will be a remake of Siddharth and Bobby Simha starrer Jigarthanda. The makers were planning this remake since last year when Sajid Nadiadwala bought the rights to the masala film. Initially, it was being planned with a different cast. They wanted Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon but that didn't work out. Now, they are reviving the script as Bachchan Pandey, making a few tweaks to the original script. Kriti, Akshay will play the primary leads, in a case of role reversal. Kriti will be reprising Siddharth's role from the original, where she plays a director whereas Akshay will play Bobby Simha's role of a dreaded gangster." We reached out to the production team but they chose not to respond to our query.

