EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar suggested Driving Licence; We have done our best': Raj Mehta on Selfiee

After Good Newwz and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Raj Mehta's next is Selfiee with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie is the official adaptation of the Prithviraj fronted Driving Licence. The Karan Johar production has been shot in Lucknow and the team is presently working on the post production, not withstanding some patchwork shoot. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Mehta gave up an update on Selfiee. "We are done with major chunk of the film, though some bits still remain," he shares.

The director sets the record straight about the film being an adaptation and not a scene by scene remake. "Our attempt was always to adapt it and not remake. We have adapted it for the Hindi audience and bring it in that syntax. Believe me when I say this, I have seen Driving Licence just once to decide if I want to make it or no," says Raj. He adds, "Akshay sir was the one who suggests me the film, I watched it and really liked it. After that, I have not seen the film because I wanted to adapted the plot for our audience."

Is there any pressure in remaking a film? "There is an addition pressure for sure, because the original has done well in Malayalam. But, we have treated it our way and we have done the best we can with the script of the film," he answers. Ask him on bringing Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmir together and he signs off, "Both Akshay sir and Emraan are easy to work with. I think, Akshay sir is even more funnier off screen than he is on screen. He keeps chilling on the sets and Emraan is also the same. We have shot in the heat of Bhopal, but the team ensured a fun enviornment."

Apart from Selfiee, Raj is working on another script for Dharma, however, the director said that he will make an announcement on the same soon.

