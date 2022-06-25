EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Mudassar Aziz team up on Khel Khel Mein - A comic entertainer

Akshay Kumar has always been the busiest actor of Bollywood, and someone who has continued to be the same irrespective of all the successes and some failures. Just recently, we revealed that Khiladi is doing an Airforce based action thriller with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Entertainment. And now we have another exclusive update on Akshay. According to our sources, Akshay has come on board director Mudassar Aziz's next comic entertainer titled Khel Khel Mein.

"It's a subject that Mudassar has been discussing with Akshay for a while now and falls in the place of an out and out comic entertainer. Akshay too has liked the subject and green lit it. The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, however the timelines of shoot are not known yet," revealed a source close to the development, adding further than the paperwork and all other formalities have already been done.

Akshay is very excited about the subject and as the title suggests, this one is going to be a very quirky ride, with AK returning to his zone of comic entertainers. "The dates and all will be sorted soon," the source informed. Mudassar has two subjects ready now, Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. "We still await an update on the timelines of shoot for both the films. While the Arjun Kapoor starrer is produced by the Bhagnani's, Akshay's comedy is bankrolled by Bhushan & Ashwin," the source added. Akshay is doing one more film for Ashwin Varde, OMG: Oh My God 2, which is already shot and gearing up for an early 2023 release.

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan on August 11, and will follow that up with Ram Setu on Diwali. He also has Cinderella in his kitty alongside Selfie, though the release date of both the films is yet unannounced. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Akshay.

