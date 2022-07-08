EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna teams up with Tiger Shroff on Shashank Khaitan's next - Karan Johar to produce

Tiger Shroff is all gearing up for his second Dharma Film, as he teams up with Shashank Khaitan on an action packed entertainer. The actor has already started his prep work on the film, which gears up to go on floors in the month of September. The actor - director duo have even shot for an announcement video recently, which will be out soon. And now, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on this film. According to our sources, Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff.

"Shashank was on the look out for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together," revealed a source close to the development adding further that both Tiger and Rashmika are excited to start this whacky action packed adventure soon. "The team will be shooting in India as well as internationally. Tiger will sport a young and sporty look in the film, as the story takes him through a lot of adventure. It's in the action space, yet unlike anything done by Tiger till date," added the source.

The character traits and plot details of the yet untitled film is kept under wraps. This would also be the first Dharma film for Rashmika, who has regularly been spotted outside the Karan Johar office over the last few months.. The actress will be shooting for Pushpa: The Rule and the yet untitled Shashank Khaitan starrer in the same time frame. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has wrapped up shooting for the Vikas Bahl directed Ganapath, which is gearing up for a December release.

The actor is in talks for multiple other films, most of them in the action space, and we shall bring an update on those shortly. The Rambo remake with Rohit Dhawan has been in the scripting stage for a while now, but there is no movement on the shooting front. While some sources insist that it will go on floors next year, some are of the opinion that the film is put on hold for now. Tiger is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, however, the shooting timelines of this one too are yet to be locked. After Ganapath and Bade Miyan, he is in talks with producer Jackky Bhagnani for another collaboration, the details of which we shall write on once the things are on paper.

Rashmika on the other hand has two films up for release this year - the Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye and the Sidharth Malhotra fronted espionage, Mission Majnu. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

