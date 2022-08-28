EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar off to UK to drop Twinkle Khanna, as she enrols herself for fictional writing course

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars of Indian Film Industry, however, the disciplined lifestyle often enables him to take multiple breaks throughout the year. Over his 31-year stint in the Indian Film Industry, Akshay has earned the tag of being one of the most hardworking and producer friendly actors. As the actor has wrapped up all his work commitments, he is off to London for a vacation with his family. According to sources, just ahead of his 55th birthday, Akshay is off to London for a break with his entire family.

“August end to September is the period of holiday for Akshay, as he prefers to spend some time with his family around the time of his birthday. This year is special as Akshay turns 55. He is off to London today. He is accompanied by wife, Twinkle Khanna and two kids, Aarav and Nitara,” revealed a source close to the development. On his return to India and being a workaholic that he is, he would straight away dive into his film commitments.

But well, that’s not all. The trip has another purpose too, as Twinkle has enrolled herself to do a fictional writing course in the UK. “While Akshay will be back to India, Twinkle will be staying back to complete the course,” the source added. We reached out to Akshay to check on the holiday plans and the actor laughed, “Parents go to drop their kids off to universities abroad. I am going to drop my wife, she is doing a course in fictional writing,” he laughed.

On the work front, Akshay will soon be seen on the big screen with the Abhishek Sharma directed Ram Setu, which is gearing up for a Diwali 2022 opening. The film is touted to be an one of its kind action adventure. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

