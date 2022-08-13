EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar returns as Jagdishwar Mishra in Jolly LLB 3; Filming begins 2023

Akshay Kumar’s filmography is loaded with iconic characters that have the potential of being spun into a franchise. Be it Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, Mac from Garam Masala, Vikram Rathore from Rowdy Rathore, Ajay from Baby and finally, Jolly aka. Jagdishwar Mishra from State vs. Jolly LLB. And we have heard that the Khiladi is set to return to play one of the many memorable characters. According to our sources, Akshay Kumar is getting back to play a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3.

The film in question will be produced by Star Studios with Subhash Kapoor as the director and go on floors next year. “Akshay, Subhash Kapoor and Star Studios have been discussing the idea of taking the Jolly LLB franchise forward. The third part will be bigger and better than the earlier two. Await big surprises from the team on this project,” revealed a source close to the production house. The script is locked and every stakeholder is excited to make this wholesome courtroom entertainer.

“The writing is more or less locked and the team will soon move onto locking the other cast members followed by a prolonged recce. The idea is to take the film on floors by early 2023 and get it ready for a late 2023 release. The idea cracked by Subhash Kapoor for the third instalment has got everyone excited,” the source added.

Other films in Akshay Kumar’s lineup include Katputli, Ram Setu, Selfiee, Oh My God 2, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mudassar Aziz’s next, SkyForce with Dinesh Vijan and a couple of films with Dharma among others. He recently wrapped up a prolonged London schedule of the Jaswant Singh Gill Biopic, Capsule Gill, and we await an update on what he starts next.

Talking of Jolly LLB franchise, it kicked off in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead and proved to be a sleeper hit. The next one released in 2017, and entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office. There are special plans in place for the third one, which shall be unveiled in the due course of time. Saurabh Shukla, who has been a key member of both the films, will be a part of Jolly LLB 3 as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming Akshay Kumar films.

