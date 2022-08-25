BMCM, Jolly LLB 3, Cop Universe: Is Akshay Kumar spearheading the two hero film movement in Bollywood?

On Koffee with Karan, Akshay Kumar opened up about how actors in Bollywood are averse to do two hero films for varied reasons. Right after, at the trailer launch of his upcoming thriller, Cuttputli, the Khiladi shared his thoughts on the failure of Hindi films in the last eight months. “Films are not working; it is our fault. It is my fault. I have to make the changes, and understand what the audience wants. I want to dismantle the way I think,” he had said. And it seems, the course correction has already begun from Akshay’s end.

The actor has always been open to do two hero films from the start of his career – be it Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, Jaan-E-Mann and many more. The industry over the last few months has constantly pointed out how Bollywood isn’t collaborating to make two hero films and it seems that the man spearheading this movement for now is Akshay Kumar. A glance at his line up, and we see him taking an effort to come on board the multi-hero projects. He has Selfiee lined up for release, which is a collaboration with Emraan Hashmi, followed by the big budget entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and finally, Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi.

The aforementioned three films aside, we hear, Akshay is also on the verge of signing director Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming comedy, which will be a tale of four key characters – yet another multi-starrer in his kitty. There’s a talk of Dostana 2 with the Khiladi, which, as the title suggests, will pair him alongside another male actor. There’s an air-force drama with Maddock and according to sources, even that film has a scope for another hero, though buzz is, it would be a debutant alongside Akshay. There’s also a cop universe film for him with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, marking the return as Sooryavanshi.

There’s also a talk about a mammoth 2 hero film on cards for Akshay with a top filmmaker (with whom he has worked before – more on this soon), and a glance at Khiladi’s line up is a give away about the moves taken by him for course correction. It’s not just a step in the right direction from his end, but also a sign of being a secure actor, not having any issue to share screen space with others. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty too had spoken about the importance of two hero films for the revival of cinema going culture. The filmmaker had appreciated Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer for trusting his vision and appealed to several other youngsters to sign on for an ensemble film.

A source close to Akshay tells us, “Being in the industry for 30 years, Akshay sir is well in sync with the on-ground reality. He respects his audience and hears their feedback to bring about a change in his line-up. After conversing with multiple well-wishers, he has come to the conclusion of being a part of something more than just the routine stuff to bring the audience to cinema halls. He is now switching gears and selecting subjects that have theatrical value from the word go. The results will be visible in his films starting from 2023.”

Meanwhile, his two releases in 2022 include Cuttputli on Hotstar and Ram Setu on the big screen during the festive season of Diwali. It’s touted to be an one of its action adventure with Abhishek Sharma as the director. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Govinda Naam Mera, Mission Majnu, Bloody Daddy & 7 other Hindi films looking at OTT premiere