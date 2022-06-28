EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar bags the remake rights of Jason Statham's The Transporter

After directing successful films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar is presently busy prepping for his ambitious action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ali Abbas Zafar has bagged the remake rights of Hollywood Franchise, The Transporter.

"Ali has been wanting to make The Transporter in Hindi for a while now and after prolonged discussions with the international studio, EuropaCorp, he has bagged the rights to make it in Hindi for a hefty amount. Ali will be directing the film himself and is excited to write the script for the Hindi speaking audience," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the rights have been bagged by the filmmaker for his banner, AAZ Entertainment.

"The movie will be made with an A-List actor star of Bollywood," informed the source adding further, "But the casting will be made once Ali is done with the work of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He has already zeroed in on a couple of names, but it will all eventually boil down to the dates of actors."

Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and The Transporter, Ali Abbas Zafar also has a yet untitled action thriller with Shahid Kapoor ready for release. It's currently in the post production stage and a release plan will be chalked out soon. While initially, there was a buzz around it being titled Bloody Daddy, we hear that was just a tentative title and the team is currently on the look out for a better desi name. It's the first collaboration of Ali and Shahid, and the film is touted to be a story unfolding in a single night.

Who do you think should play the lead in The Transporter? Do let us know

