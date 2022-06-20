EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Dinesh Vijan's next set against the backdrop of Indian Air Force - On floors 2023

Akshay Kumar is among the bustiest actors of Hindi Film Industry, who shifts gears from one film to the other. The actor has mastered the art of juggling multiple projects and is continuing to do so in the time to come by. According to our sources, the Khiladi will be teaming up with producer Dinesh Vijan for the first time. The duo are collaborating on an action based thrilling drama, set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force.

"The paperwork is done and the duo are now working towards blocking the shoot dates. It is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2023," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film in question will see Akshay Kumar play the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in the film. "It's an aviation based film, in the period times, revisiting and celebrating one of the biggest victories of the Indian Air Force. The pre-production work has already begun," the source added. The other members of the cast will be locked in a couple of months.

The film is targeting to go on floors by early 2023 for an early 2024 release and an announcement too is round the corner with release date. The team is at present contemplating on various titles, that does justice to the subject. Before moving on to the yet untitled Maddock Production, Akshay Kumar is expected to complete working on films like Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Gorkha among others.

The Khiladi will also have multiple releases in the coming few months starting with Raksha Bandhan, followed by Ram Setu and Selfie. There's also Oh My God 2 under his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Akshay Kumar news.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar starts work on Don 3 script - Shah Rukh Khan back as Don after a decade?