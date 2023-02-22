EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to start filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra from mid 2023

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most loved directors, and there is always a lot of buzz around his forthcoming projects. In fact, the maverick filmmaker recently unveiled the first look of his Netflix backed web show - Heeramandi, which grabbed a lot of eyeballs. At the launch event, SLB opened up about taking this ambitious project to a digital platform. “I make big films and that comes naturally to me. But when I came to OTT I made something bigger, it's my biggest project yet. So I didn't have to adapt to the digital medium, this will be like watching a film. So there is no holding back or trying to do something different for OTT. I made eight episodes for this, and it's so demanding, I am constantly working on the script. You have to spend more hours than you do for films, but all of us are truly enjoying it a lot,” Bhansali had said.

While Heeramandi is presently in its last leg of shoot in Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has simultaneously started preparing for his next project, Baiju Bawra, which will be headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. “Since the subject is very close to Mr Bhansali, he has been working on it for a long time, and has already created a strong script for the film. However, prep from the shoot perspective has also begun, as he plans to take Baiju Bawra on floors from mid this year. June or July is what they are looking at. Requests for his actors’ dates have already gone to them. A large portion of the film will be shot on sets in Mumbai, and construction will begin after the final dates are locked,” informs a source close to the development.