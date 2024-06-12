EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anushka Sen wishes to swap THIS with Kalki 2898 AD actor Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sen has been a prominent face of the entertainment industry since childhood. Over the years, the actress starred in numerous shows and web shows and impressed the audience with her acting mettle. A while ago, Pinkvilla invited Anushka for an exclusive 'What's in my bag' segment. During this, the actress expressed her wish to swap her bag with Deepika Padukone.

Anushka Sen wishes to swap her bag with Deepika Padukone:

In this exclusive conversation, we asked Anushka Sen if she had a chance to swap her bag with anyone from Bollywood, who would she choose. After this question, the actress expressed her wish to swap her bag with Kalki 2898 AD actress Deepika Padukone.

Revealing why she wanted to swap her bag with Deepika Padukone, Anushka said, "Firstly, she has an amazing bag collection and I think she has some really interesting stuff in it. She looks very organized. She usually has two bags I have seen that. She has two handbags sometimes so I think there are a lot of things that I would really like. So yes Deepika Padukone."

Watch Anushka Sen's exclusive video here-

It is quite evident that Anushka Sen has a huge fondness for Bollywood diva Deepika.

About Anushka Sen's professional life:

Anushka Sen has been a part of the entertainment world since 2009. She did Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Khel and essayed the role of Child Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev in 2009 and 2011.

However, it was her breakthrough performance in Baalveer that turned out to be a turning point in her career. After this, Anushka did several other shows and web shows. She left her audience stunned after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and acing all the stunts. Anushka was last seen in a web show, Dil Dosti Dilemma.

About Deepika Padukone's upcoming film:

Deepika Padukone is all set to shine on the big screens with her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The film mixes the genres of Hindu mythology and dystopian fantasy to create a world that focuses on the prophesied end of time. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in lead roles, Kalki 2898 AD is set to arrive on the big screens on June 27, 2024.

