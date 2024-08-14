EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Park And Lucien Laviscount Reveals They'd Like To Play THIS Emily In Paris Character Apart From Their Own

Emily in Paris is all set to hit TV screens again and its fans just can't get a hold of their excitement. The storyline that takes you through various emotions will be seen in its Season 4, bringing back its grand, beautiful, and the most lovable cast, which also includes Ashley Park And Lucien Laviscount, the stars who exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla recently.

While we all are hyped up to see Lily Collins in her titular role, Laviscount, and Park are also the stars who bring a charm to the series with the perfect portrayal of their characters.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Park and Laviscount, who play the roles of Mindy Chen and Alfie, respectively in the series shed some light on a separate character in the show they would be interested to play.

Lucien Laviscount, who plays the character of a former banker and is the CFO at Maison Lavaux, was more inclined towards his co-star Ashley Park’s character, Mindy. The charming star while talking exclusively to Pinkvilla mentioned, “I’m gonna go straight with Mindy if I could get stage.”

Further detailing some behind-the-scenes anecdotes, he recalled how Park comes to the set and performs “in such a magical way” and then all of a sudden she comes out of her character, simply being Ashley Park, and asks him what’s for dinner.

The British actor further went on to appreciate the skills of Park, quipping in surprise at how she shines on the stage and then just be herself on the set again instantly.

Agreeing with Laviscount the Joy Ride actress stated that he has a personality that matches Mindy, who is a great friend but tells things straight up in the face

When asked about her alternative role, Ashley Park, after a long thoughtful pause, came up with Luc, who is played by Bruno Gouery. The actress the stated that she likes “Bruno’s stuff, I'll say that.”

For those unversed, Mindy happens to be a singer and a performer, while on the other hand, Luc is a character in the series who had made fun of Lily Collins’s Emily for treating France in an American way.

Season 4 Part 1 of Emily in Paris will be released on August 15, 2024. The season’s Part 2 will be released later on September 12, 2024.

