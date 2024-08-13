EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Reveals Similarities Between Herself And Emily Cooper; 'We're Both Very...'

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Lily Collins spilled the beans on Netflix’s hotly anticipated fourth season of Emily in Paris, all set to hit the streaming platform on August 15. During the candid conversation, Collins drew a parallel between herself and Emily Cooper—character she’s been playing for four years now!

“Yeah, I would say that we’re both very trusting and optimistic in life and also very solution driven,” the actress said. So apparently, she’s a lot like the fashionable and happy-go-lucky Emily, who’s gonna face a huge dilemma in her love life this season.

Check out Lily Collins' exclusive interview with Pinkvilla below:

We definitely have a lot to look forward to, including the evolving dynamic between her, Aflie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). The trailer also teased a huge plot point involving Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Camille (Camille Razat) who’s having a baby with Gabriel, paving way for more challenges in Emily’s already troublesome life!

And of course there’s Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) whose refreshing, fun, yet heartwarming friendship with Emily adds nuance to the show.

Although we are yet to see what the new season holds for the characters, Collins has already declared it as her favorite season of all time! When asked what’s been her favorite season, the actress said season 4 without second guessing. “I’m gonna say this season, honestly,” she told Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

“Being able to go to Rome, go to the mountains, the different wardrobe because it was winter. I think all of our characters are more grounded in ourselves and we know each other so well that it makes it that much easier to work together,” she added. “We can go on more adventures as our characters when we know each other so well.”

Emily in Paris season 4 will be released in two parts, the first five episodes will drop on Netflix on August 15 and the second half of the season will arrive on the platform on September 12.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Opens Up About Her Emily In Paris Journey; Says 'I Have Learnt So Much'