EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana on underperformance of An Action Hero: ‘I was expecting a lot more’

Ayushmann Khurrana is unarguably one of the most sought-after talents in Bollywood, right now. The multi-faceted talent, who made a fantastic debut with the National award-winning film Vicky Donor, went on to establish himself as a bankable star and carved a niche for himself with bold film choices. Ayushmann Khurrana tried a hand in action films with his recent outing, An Action Hero , which, however, ended up as a box office failure. In the Exclusive Performers of 2022 interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann opened up on the underperformance of the film, and much more.

In the Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he is not someone who expects a lot from his films, and that has saved him from many disappointments. He also added that an actor should have a sense of detachment towards his profession. "I remember when we were shooting for Andhadhun, my expectations were that it will get great critical acclaim, commercial success - no idea. When I was shooting for Vicky Donor, it was the same. I actually thought about 35 Crores for Andhadhun, and it made 300 Crores worldwide. Expectations karna hi nahi chahiye. You have to move on. There has to be a sense of detachment towards it," said Ayushmann.

Ayushmann on underperformance of An Action Hero

The National award-winner, however, admitted that he was expecting his latest release, An Action Hero to perform well at the box office. "Of course, with An Action Hero, I was expecting a lot more. But yeah, it is what it is. It is multi-factorial at the same time - the release date, the buzz, the marketing. - You are not the only one you know. So you can just do your job and move on," he concluded.

