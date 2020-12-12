EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar on excitement to play Durgamati: It is by far my most massy yet content driven film

Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the lead role in Durgamati, is excited to be a part of the film as she explores the horror genre for the first time.

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, is on a roll lately. After winning hearts with her stint in Dolly Kitty Ke Woh Chamakte Sitare, the actress is creating a buzz with her recent release Durgamati which happens to be a horror thriller. The diva was seen exploring the horror genre for the first time and was seen in a never seen before avatar. While Durgamati has opened to rave reviews, Bhumi feels it has been her most massy yet content driven film so far.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Saand Ki Aankh actress got candid about her excitement about doing Durgamati. Talking about the same, Bhumi said, “Durgamati is full of machoism, heroism, larger than life and you know these kind of words are used for your male actors, heroic, those low angle shots, hawa chal rhi hai, patte udd rhe hain, power, strength, you don’t usually do women do that. And that’s why it was very exciting for me to do this character because I was like this film was meant for more inclusive audience. The idea is to not differentiate between cinema as women led or men led, cinema is entertainment led. I think Durgamati does that, it is by far maybe my most massy yet content driven film because at the core of it is a conspiracy thriller,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Durgamati happens to be the official remake of Telugu horror thriller Bhaagamathie which featured Anushka Shetty in the lead. Apart from Bhumi, the movie also features Mahie Gill, Arshad Warsi and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead role.

