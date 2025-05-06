We are living in the era of franchises, where familiarity is drawing audiences to the cinema halls. While the second half of 2025 is all set for the release of Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, War 2, Son of Sardar 2, Jolly LLB 3 and De De Pyaar De 2 among others, we recently reported how Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2, Queen 2 and Kahani 3 are also in the development stage, alongside Hera Pheri 3, Dhoom 4, and Krrish 4 among others. And the latest we hear is three more sequels are in the development stage.

According to sources, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Uttekar are developing a sequel to their 2019 hit film, Luka Chupa led by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. “While the first one was a family comedy, the second one will continue the template of humour but with a supernatural twist. The writing is presently underway, and the film will be directed by one of Laxman Uttekar’s associates,” a source shared. The casting for Luka Chuppi 2 is expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

This isn’t the only sequel in the development. A reliable source informs that Abhishek Sharma (Tere Bin Laden, Parmanu) is working on a script that could lead towards Garam Masala 2 with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. “It’s a two-hero comedy, in the Garam Masala space. Sharma has an idea, and that’s being developed into a screenplay before being pitched to the two leads. Having said that, the two are definitely aware of something like Garam Masala being developed,” the source added.

Last but not the least, Ayan Mukerji has actively taken the Brahmastra sequel in the development stage, as he has got on board a fresh set of writers for Brahmastra 2. According to a source, Rajat Arora (Once Upon A Time in Mumbai & Kick) is working on the dialogues of Brahmastra 2, with another team working towards polishing the screenplay. “While Jio and Ayan are committed to make Brahmastra 2 in 2026, its still not clear who will play the part of Dev to Amrita (Deepika Padukone),” the source concluded.

However, another source was confident to say that Ayan Mukerji’s next after War 2 is Dhoom 4 with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. “Work on Brahmastra will continue in tandem, but he will direct Dhoom 4 after War 2,” the source assured. What would be his next? Well, only time shall clear the air.

