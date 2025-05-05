EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar set to wrap up Bhooth Bangla on May 15; 85 days journey comes to an end

After a gap of over a decade, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting on the Ekta Kapoor-produced horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film went on floors in 2024, and is now in the final stages of production. According to sources close to the development, Akshay Kumar is all set to wrap up shooting for Bhooth Bangla on May 15 with a marathon schedule in Hyderabad. “With a wrap on May 15, Akshay would call it an end of the 85-day shoot association with Bhooth Bangla. It’s a film that warranted longer than usual time from Akshay, and he has been completely committed to the timelines of the shoot,” revealed a source.

The source further informed that the film has been extensively shot in London, Jaipur, Kochi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. “Bhooth Bangla is a big-scale horror comedy, that seeks inspiration from the Indian Mythology. The makers have shot indoors and outdoors, ensuring a complete cinematic experience for the big screen on April 2, 2026,” the source added. The Priyadarshan directorial rides on a formidable ensemble comprising of Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani among others.

After calling it a film wrap, Akshay is expected to complete the pending portions of Welcome To The Jungle in June, before going on his year family break in the month of July. “There is still no clarity on the exact timelines of Welcome To The Jungle, but it’s scheduled on paper in June. There will be more on this by end of May, as a lot of permutation combinations have to fall in place,” the source informed.

Akshay will kick off another film, a yet untitled thriller with Priyadarshan in the month of August. The film pits him against Saif Ali Khan, and is scheduled to hit the big screen in 2026. “Akshay is doing 3 back-to-back films with Priyadarshan – Bhooth Bangla, a yet untitled thriller, and Hera Pheri 3. The third Hera Pheri film is eyeing to go on floors in 2026,” the source concluded.

After winning over the audience with Kesari 2, Akshay is now set to be back on the big screen with Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3 in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

