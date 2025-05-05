EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kartik Aaryan or Vicky Kaushal to spearhead Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy’s Hindi debut

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after the historic success of the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-led Amaran, director Rajkumar Periasamy is all set to make his Hindi debut with a film produced by Bhushan Kumar. We also informed that the film will take off in the first half of 2026, once Periasamy completes his present commitment of a Tamil film with Dhanush in the lead. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Rajkumar Periasamy and Bhushan Kumar have started the process of casting for this high-on-content action film.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, Rajkumar Periasamy is in talks with Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan for the yet-untitled action thriller. “Rajkumar Periasamy’s next is a high-concept actioner, in a space not seen before. The story is aided with strong emotions and warrants the presence of a young star, who is also a credible performer. The top two picks at the moment are either of Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that the narrations have taken place with both the actors, and a final call on the casting will be taken in a fortnight. “The makers are looking forward to hear-back from Kartik and Vicky. There will be clarity on casting soon, but chatters indicate that both the heroes have really liked the script and the vision for treatment. It’s just about sorting out the dates, as Kartik and Vicky have their calendars packed with multiple films. Either of the two will definitely spearhead the film,” the source added.

Advertisement

The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial is scheduled to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026, and the prep work begins by the end of this year. The filmmaker has been on top of the mind for many A-Listers of Hindi Film Industry, and he seems to have his eye set on either of Vicky and Kartik for the debut. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan is ready to bring ‘sabka apna apna normal’ in FIRST LOOK poster of upcoming comedy caper