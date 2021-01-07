EXCLUSIVE: Chandan Roy Sanyal remembers Irrfan on his birth anniversary; Reveals Rishi Kapoor introduced them

On Irrfan's birth anniversary, his Jazbaa and D-Day co-star, Chandan Roy Sanyal remembered him in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Chandan recalled how late Rishi Kapoor introduced him to Irrfan during the D-Day shoot and revealed the trait of the Piku actor he would like to imbibe.

One of the biggest and most tragic losses of 2020 was the demise of legendary star Irrfan Khan. The actor who entertained audiences across the globe left for his heavenly abode back in April 2020 and left many hearts broken. Today, on his birth anniversary, all his fans, colleagues and friends have been remembering him and speaking of this, Chandan Roy Sanyal, who worked with Irrfan in 2 films, also poured his heart out in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Talking about Irrfan, Chandan shared that it was originally late who had introduced him to Mr Khan during the shoot of D-Day. Remembering those days, Chandan shared, "I did 2 films with him, D-Day and Jazbaa. I didn't share the screen with him. But, I shared many evenings with him during the shoot of D-Day. Actually, Mr Rishi Kapoor was the one who introduced me to Mr Khan for the first time in a hotel in Ahmedabad while we were shooting for D-Day. Every evening we used to meet in Rishi Kapoor's room, Irrfan saab aate the, Arjun Rampal, Main junior tha sabse, so main unki baatein sunta tha. Mr Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor used to discuss old films, Raj Kapoor's films, Guru Dutt's films, and the golden age of cinema. So much to learn. And Mr Rishi Kapoor believed that he loved working with actors like Irrfan Khan. It was quite tragic that last year they left one day after the other. Both of them left."

Mr Rishi Kapoor was the one who introduced me to Mr Khan for the first time in a hotel in Ahmedabad while we were shooting for D-Day. Chandan Roy Sanyal

Chandan even revealed what he felt about Irrfan and a trait he would like to imbibe in himself of the late actor. Sharing it, he said, "He (Irrfan) was a wanderer, explorer, adventurer. That is something I believe I could bring into my craft. I believe I can bring in that sense of adventure, sense of belonging, sense of roots, and the kind of taste he had in books, literature, and craft. I wish I have some of it and in my acting and excel." Further, remembering him on his birthday, he hoped that the legendary actor would be at peace wherever he may be. He said, "Wish him a very happy birthday wherever he is. He should be fine and peaceful, looking down at all of us actors. I seek his blessings from up there. He probably is blessing all of us."

Wish him a very happy birthday wherever he is. He should be fine and peaceful, looking down at all of us actors. I seek his blessings from up there. He probably is blessing all of us Chandan Roy Sanyal

Chandan was one of the few people who had visited Irrfan's grave to pay his respects to him back in September. The actor even told us why he did so and got emotional. He shared that he had been missing Irrfan alot and decided to pay his grave a visit. "I visited Mr Khan's grave in September as I felt that I needed to visit him coz I was missing him everyday. I believe that an actor like him was about to begin his golden age. He had just hit 50 and in the prime of acting, that's when actual acting chops begin. His grave was very quiet, very beautiful and peaceful with beautiful plants all around him. He had become one with nature. And yes, we'll miss him forever," he concluded.

All through the day, tributes have been pouring in for Irrfan on social media. , Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Jonas and more have remembered the Piku actor on his birth anniversary. Even Irrfan's son, Babil Khan had shared an emotional video featuring the late actor with wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Ayaan. Fans of Irrfan also have been remembering him all day.

Also Read|Shoojit Sircar recalls losing Irrfan Khan as 'biggest loss of 2020': Guess he is finally in his magical world

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×