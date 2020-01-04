EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone reveals what Ranveer Singh and her parents have advised them on marriage

Deepika Padukone discusses how life has been with Ranveer Singh, post marriage and also adds what things make them different from each other. Watch the full video to find out.

and are possibly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. DeepVeer, as they are popularly called by fans, have always made headlines for the lovey dovey things they do for each other. Whether it's making appearances together or posting cutesy comments on each other's posts, they set couple goals. Now, Deepika returns on celluloid after two years with Meghana Gulzar's Chhapaak and during the promotional spree, when we caught up with Deepika, she spoke how life has been with Ranveer by her side as a husband.

She laughs, "It's fun. Marriage is a lot of fun, at least for now. When I say this to his parents or my parents, they say, 'Wait for 35 years, you will know'. Maybe we will figure out 35 years later what it will be like then. We don't want to assume that it'sgoing to be a certain way. For now, it's great and fun."

Ask her if they fight about anything and she says, "No, we don't fight at all. We are just grateful to spend whatever little time we get to spend with each other. We both respect each other for who we are, and what we are. I understand the way he functions and he undestands me. Our ways of functioning are very different. I'm a morning person, I wake up early. I am very sort of disciplined but his routine is very different. But we have found our way around that."

Watch the full video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More