EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma may not appear before NCB as she is in Goa with actress

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash may be unable to arrive for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau as she had jetted off with the actress for shooting of Shakun Batra's film. Karishma's name allegedly came up in drug chats with the actress.

A day back, reports came in wherein names of and her manager Karishma Prakash cropped up after Jaya Saha was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with an alleged drug nexus. Certain chats between Deepika and Karishma were being reported where they discussed 'maal', hash and weed. Amid this, reports came in that Deepika's manager Karishma is being summoned by the NCB for the probe. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Karishma may be unable to appear before NCB as she is in Goa with Deepika for the shoot of Shakun Batra's film.

To Note, Deepika had jetted off to Goa with Siddhant Chaturvedi for her film with Shakun Batra that is produced by . Deepika's film's shoot began this week and the actress even shared glimpses of her excitement on her social media handle. However, now, as per recent reports, Deepika's name with Karishma Prakash came up in alleged drug chats where the actress was seen asking her manager about 'hash' and 'maal.' Post that, reports came in that the NCB may call Karishma for questioning as Jaya Saha also was called in for a second time with KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopikar.

Reportedly, Jaya Saha's name cropped up in chats related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case where she reportedly recommended Rhea Chakraborty to give CBD oil to the late actor. Jaya was questioned on Monday and on Tuesday, she was called again for questioning. Reportedly, Deepika's manager Karishma is an employee of the KWAN talent management agency where Jaya Saha works. It was also reported that Jaya Saha apparently named Madhu Mantena Verma during interrogation with the NCB and the filmmaker may also be called in for questioning. Meanwhile, as per what Pinkvilla has learned, Deepika's manager is with her in Goa as the shoot has already begun. Hence, she may be unlikely to appear before NCB after they have allegedly called her for the probe.

