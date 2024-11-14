EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor signs Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve; Also plans Ragini MMS 3 in 2025

Ekta Kapoor is presently gearing up for the release of the Vikrant Massey led Sambarmati Report, which is set against the backdrop of the Godhra train burning incident of 2022. While the film hits the big screen on November 15, the producer has already lined up the Priyadarshan directed Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar for 2025, as also the Siddharth Mahotra led Vann with Panchayat fame Deepak Mishra as the director. That’s not all, the latest we hear is that Ekta Kapoor has signed the director of Tumbbad, Rahi Anil Barve for a feature film.

According to sources close to the development, Ekta Kapoor is a big fan of Tumbbad and was mighty impressed by the work of Rahi Anil Barve. “She has signed Rahi for a feature film to be produced by Balaji. The script is presently in the development stage, but it’s said to be a high concept feature film for the big screen. The film is expected to go in production sometime next year once the scripting is locked. Ekta intends to make this film with a top tier actor from the younger generation,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the Rahil Anil Barve directorial is something that Ekta is really looking forward to as a creative force. Apart from the aforementioned films, Ekta has already commissioned Rajat Arora to develop Ragini MMS 3. “It’s another project that Ekta is looking to take on floors in 2025. Rajat Arora is working on the script of Ragini MMS 3, and as suggested by the title, the film will feature 3 female leads in the most stunning avatar. Ragini MMS 3 will also go on floors sometime next year, and the timelines will be locked once Rajat Arora locks the screenplay draft,” the source added.

The source clarified that Ragini MMS 3 and Rahi Anil Barve films are two different projects, which will go on floors next year. At the moment, the pre-production work of Bhooth Bangla and Vann has already started, as both films kick-off in the first quarter of 2025, preferably by January. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

