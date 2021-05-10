EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gulati says Salman Khan suggested his look in Radhe; Shares details about his role

Besides Salman Khan and Gautam Gulati, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

The Prabhudheva directed Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will release this week, and Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with actor Gautam Gulati, who will be sharing the screen space with in the film. Gautam had even been a part of Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman, but Gulati says that he had never expected that he would be a part of Khan’s films someday. “My experience of working with him was amazing. He is the one who was guiding me and got me trained in some fight lessons too (for the film). We need more men like him - who supports people, respects them and gives them work. But he is just one, nobody can match his level,” says Gautam.

Gautam also reveals that it was Salman who suggested his look in Radhe. “He is the one who has given me that look in Radhe, Salman Sir has decided it for me. My character is of a hardcore psycho. So we tried some looks, but then he (Salman Khan) came up with this idea - he said, ‘Gautam nikal de’ (Gautam shave off your head). I did not even think twice, one being an actor should be ready for things. It was also something new to try,” says Gautam, adding that he wanted to feel the character.

“They had given me the sketches of the character, and I started working on it by looking at them - how can I play it, what the looks can be (explored), and how can I make it deadly, etc. I started thinking from the character’s point of view, and then when they saw me they were all shocked. Throughout I was in the character because of the look. If Salman sir wasn’t there, this wouldn’t have been possible. So I thank him many times. He also appreciates, and says that I have done a good job. I feel really happy about that,” Gautam signs off.

Also Read | Radhe Song Zoom Zoom OUT: Salman Khan advises to watch him & Disha Patani groove at home; Says ‘Plz be safe’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×