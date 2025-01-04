EXCLUSIVE: Govinda’s wife Sunita opens up on her daughter’s death; says ‘Main aisi maa nahi hu ki...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is admired for her beauty and talent, leaving many curious about why she never ventured into acting despite being married to a superstar. In an exclusive interview, she shared that her focus was entirely on being a hands-on mother, choosing to prioritize her children over a career in films. Sunita also spoke about the emotional loss of her daughter, reflecting on her deep commitment to family.

In an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja revealed why she didn’t pursue acting, stating, “Mehnat bahut hai. But abhi mein soch rahi hu ki apna podcast start karu, kuch karu. Now I’m open to work. Main pehle kyu nahi socha, kyon ki bachche the, bachchon ko bada karna tha.” (It's a lot of hard work. But now, I’m thinking of starting my own podcast or doing something. Now I’m open to work. Earlier, I didn’t consider it because I had kids, and raising them was my priority).

She added, “Mujhe apna 100% mere bachche ko dena tha. Mein aisi maa nahin hu ki mein naukron ko bolun, ‘Bhaiya, tum paal lo.’ Kyunki mujhe bachcho se bahut pyar hai. Mere bachche dono mere aankh ke tare hai.” (I wanted to give my 100% to my children. I’m not the kind of mother who would tell the helpers, ‘Bhaiya, you take care of them.’ I love my kids so much. Both of my children are the apple of my eye).

Further, speaking about her daughter, whom she lost, Sunita shared, “Ek aur beti bhi thi na but wo nahi bachi uska lunga ka tha. But meine kabhi naukaron ko nai bola ki mere bachchon ka doodh ka bottle do. Mujhe full 100% dena tha apne bachchon ko. Fir aage jaake unn log bhi apne bachchon ko denge na.” (I had another daughter, but she didn’t survive; her lungs were weak. But I never asked the helpers to give my children their milk bottle. I wanted to give my full 100% to my kids, so they could do the same for their kids in the future).

Talking about the same, Sunita Ahuja added, “Humare time pe kya hota tha, na 90s mei ki sabki wives koi boutique khol raha hai, koi jewellery ka kar raha hai. Phir wo sab cheezon mein kya aapko 100 % dena padta hai? Aap business mein bhi apna dhyan nahi lagaoge toh pata nahi kon kya kar deta hai.” (During our time, in the 90s, what used to happen was that many wives opened boutiques or started jewelry businesses. In those things, too, you have to give your 100%. If you don’t focus on your business, you never know what might happen).

“Par mujhe wo sab mein shauk nai tha. I am a very family-oriented woman. Mere ko aesa tha ki ghar parivaar, bachche, apne aankhon ke saamne paal pos ke bada karo. Humara industry bhi aisa hai ki bachche idhar udhar bigad na jaye. Mujhe ye hamesha lagta tha,” Govinda’s wife said. (But I never had an interest in all that. I am a very family-oriented woman. I believed in raising my kids in front of my own eyes, nurturing them at home. In our industry, there’s always a concern that kids might go astray. I always had that in mind).

Praising her children, she shared, “Mere dono bache bahut ache hai, sanskari hai, pua paathi hai, sab mandir jaate hai.” (Both my kids are very well-mannered, cultured, and grounded. They worship, perform rituals, and regularly visit the temple).

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987, marking a union that has lasted over four decades. In 1989, they embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Tina.

