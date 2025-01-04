Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja used to feel secure about him earlier due to his busy schedule but not anymore; 'aadmi haina girgit ki tarah…’

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is known for her witty remarks, unfiltered nature, and confident personality. Recently, she opened up about her changing feelings of security in their marriage. Sunita shared that she used to be secure earlier and didn't heed when speculations linking him with her actresses made headlines because she knew he was busy. However, she admitted that her perspective has shifted over time.

In a new interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja shared that earlier, she had no doubts about Govinda's faithfulness due to his busy schedule. However, now that the actor has crossed 60, she feels less assured. In her well-known humorous way, she pointed out that people are likely to change after 60, so she even teased her husband about it.

She said, "Main pehle bohot secure thi, abhi nahi hu. Kya hai na 60 ke baad log sathiya bhi jaate hai. He has crossed 60, and you never know what he will do. Maine yeh hi bola bhaiya 60 ho gaya hai tu sathiyana maat aab iss umaar mein.” (I used to be secure earlier but am not secure anymore. After 60, people change, so he has crossed 60, and you never know what he will do. I told him he had turned 60, so he shouldn't change and lose his sanity.)

Ahuja was next asked if rumors about the Raja Babu actor's alleged link-up with the actress making headlines bothered her. She responded that she wasn't worried about rumors surrounding Govinda during his peak years in the industry. However, she confessed that if similar gossip were to surface now, it would leave her feeling uneasy.

Sunita highlighted the unpredictability of human behavior and said, "Mai phir bol rahi hu, bharosa nahi karne ka kabhi bhi, aadmi haina girgit ki tarah rang badalta hai bhai." (I am telling you again, don't trust him; he is a man, so he will change color like a chameleon.)

She also cited her appearances on Kapil Sharma's comedy shows and joked that she often mentioned him on the show to do something. So, she told him later that he shouldn't do anything because of her request, which would make her regret her words.

Despite the lighthearted comments, Sunita and Ahuja have maintained a relationship of trust and bond over the years. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1987, and have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan.

