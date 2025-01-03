EXCLUSIVE: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacts to Varun Dhawan being compared to her husband: 'Jo aadmi bachpan se dekh dekh ke...'

Varun Dhawan might have been born into a film family. But over the past years, he made a name for himself because of his talent and hard work. However, there are a handful of people who compare him with actors like Salman Khan and Govinda. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja shared her two cents on the matter and stated that the young star has watched Govinda work with his father, David Dhawan, in multiple movies since childhood. Hence, a little resemblance might be there. Read on!

Sunita Ahuja was recently in a conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush. As she spoke about her husband Govinda and her relationship with him, the Bollywood wife also opened up on Varun Dhawan being compared to her husband. Ahuja stated that ever since Varun was a child, he has seen Govinda on sets where he has grown up. Even though the Student of The Year debutant is compared to the Hero No. 1 actor, she stated that he has his own style.

In the chat, Sunita further stated, “Bolte hai, compare karte hai but kyun bolte hai mereko ye samajh me nahi aata hai. Usko bhi toh kharaab lagta hoga na k mujhey Salman se compare karte hai, Chi-Chi bhaiya se karte hai but I don’t understand karte kyun ho. (People compare him but I don’t understand why they do so. He would also feel bad for being compared to Salman Khan and Chi-Chi bhaiya.)”

Elaborating further, Govinda’s wife said, “Jo aadmi bachpan se, dekh dekh ke… uske dad (David Dhawan) ki 17-18 pictures ki hai Govinda ne. Toh naturally thoda toh aa jaaega na. Bachpan se chulbula bacha tha vo. (The man who has seen Govinda work with his dad in 17-18 movies. Naturally, a little resemblance might be there. Since childhood, Varun has been a happy-go-lucky child.)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is busy filming for Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor. The new dad has also been locked in to play a key role in the upcoming war film Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

